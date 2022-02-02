Yours for £16.5k a week: Inside the luxurious Knightsbridge townhouse to let

Outside the Knightsbridge townhouse (Source: Dexters)

Real estate firm Dexters is letting a Knightsbridge townhouse for a dear £16,500 a week – it’s most expensive rental property currently.

The seven-bedroom terraced house on Herbert Crescent, a stones’ throw away from Sloane Street, Brompton Road, Pont Street and department store Harrods, covers 5,961 square feet.

Built in the Victorian era in a mock Tudor style, around the 1980s, the Herbert Crescent property leads onto Hans Place, where Jane Austen once lived.

The monthly rent is around £71,500, which makes the townhouse the most expensive rental property advertised within a mile of the centre of Knightsbridge.

The property also has its own front door, a rarity in central London, alongside a sweeping staircase, stained glass windows, Venetian chandelier, a large bay window and silk Chinoiseries wallpaper.

“It is extremely rare in Knightsbridge to find a full townhouse with period features not just preserved but cherished over the last 130 years rather than the property being compartmentalised into multiple homes,” explained Dexters’ South Kensington and Knightsbridge director Elinor Ward.

“Other significant features of this gem are the wellbeing suite in the basement and outside space, that has its own private entrance. All of these traits have become exceedingly important in the mind of tenants in central London over the course of the pandemic.”