A home for £28m: What are the most expensive streets in London?

Upper Phillimore Gardens in Kensington is London’s most expensive road to buy a house on, with the average sold price on the road in the last 12 months sitting at a cool £28m.

Head down past Earl’s Court and you’ll come across the Boltons, London’s second most expensive street over the last 12 months, with an average sold price of £22.5m.

New data from mortgage broker Enness Global Mortgages, shared with City A.M. this morning, has revealed which London streets are currently ranking as the capital’s most valuable from a real estate point of view.

Read more: UK house price growth slowed in January as buyers paused due to new lockdown

The firm analysed sold price records across the London market over the last 12 months to see where was home to the highest average sold price.

Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square and Brompton Square in Knightsbridge also rank high, with homes selling for an average of £18.6m and £17.8m over the last year.

Upper Grosvenor Street ranks as one of the capital’s most expensive streets to buy a home with real estate averaging £17.5m.

Lygon Place, Mulberry Square, The Little Boltons, Egerton Crescent and Whistler Square also place in the top 10 for the average sold price of homes in the current market.

The road with the highest median sold price in London over the last year

Name Median Sold Price UPPER PHILLIMORE GARDENS

£28,000,000 THE BOLTONS

£22,500,000 GROSVENOR SQUARE

£18,600,000 BROMPTON SQUARE

£17,818,089 UPPER GROSVENOR STREET

£17,500,000 LYGON PLACE

£15,906,875 MULBERRY SQUARE

£15,000,000 THE LITTLE BOLTONS

£14,100,000 EGERTON CRESCENT

£13,900,000 WHISTLER SQUARE



£13,800,000 Data sourced from Land Registry Price Paid transaction records for residential property (Feb 2020-Jan 2021)



Read more: London house prices: First-time buyers now need average deposit of £132,685