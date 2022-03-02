City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Mazars

Audit, tax and advisory firmMazars has bolstered its London office with an audit and assurance partner.

Joining from Mazars in South Africa where he was head of audit, Sanjay Ranchhoojee brings some two decades experience to the new role.

Ranchhoojee is set to help strengthen Mazars’ position within the FTSE 350 audit market, as firms anticipate sector reform.

“Sanjay adds strength and expertise to our team, responding to the demand for choice in the market and positioning us well for the expected audit market reform,” head of audit, David Herbinet said.

“His appointment underscores the value of Mazars’ internationally integrated partnership and the team’s ability to collaborate across geographies to deliver a comprehensive service offering for our clients.”

Heathrow Express

Heathrow Express, the fastest route between Paddington and Heathrow Airport, has hired a new commercial strategy lead.

Mark Eastwood, who prior to Heathrow Express had been working across Europe and the Middle East with IAG, has been business development manager at Express since 2018.

Eastwood has also been critical in developing new distribution relationships with partners such as Google Maps and JetBlue Airways.

“As the travel industry recovers, this is a great time to be drawing attention to the fantastic service Heathrow Express provides,” he said.

Shift

Logistics platform Shift has hauled in new chief operating officer (COO), who brings experience from tech heavyweights such as Amazon, eBay and Origin.

James Moore, who has also held positions at Trainline and Betfair, will join the board of directors.

The incoming COO joins as Shift, which partners with IKEA, undergoes its expansion plans.

“James’ career speaks for itself in terms of the calibre,” CEO Jacob Corlett said. “He is a first-rate tech executive and a marketplace veteran with proven expertise in driving the rapid development of exciting technology businesses.”