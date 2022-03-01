City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Savills

Savills has appointed an associate lecturer at University College London as new associate in its London planning team.

Joining with seven years’ experience from across the UK and Canada, Prashanna Vivekananda will focus on both life sciences and sites across central London.

Emma Andrews, director at Savills said: “The pandemic has accelerated demand for planning advice in the Life Sciences sector. The race for a Covid-19 vaccine and subsequent rollout has brought life sciences into the public spotlight and consciousness as never before.

“We welcome Prashanna to Savills who brings with him a wealth of experience and is well equipped to invest in the development of our central London science work and the increased need for consultancy in the exciting and growing sector.”

Harneys

Law firm Harneys has promoted partner Rachel Graham to managing partner in its London office.

Graham, who joined Harneys in 2007, heads the firm’s BVI Corporate Transactional practice in across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The new managing partner brings nearly 25 years of experience practising as a lawyer to the role.

“Rachel is an accomplished lawyer and has contributed greatly to our success within the EMEA market,” global managing partner Ross Munro said.

“She is well positioned to continue to deliver our London strategy and we are delighted that she has agreed to take on this position. I have no doubt that our success in London will continue under her leadership.”

Cripps Pemberton Greenish

Law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish has bolstered its family law team with a new hire in the capital.

Joining as a managing associate, Nick Gova brings a wealth of expertise in dealing with matters such as Shari’a law and Islamic divorce.

Alex Davies, partner and head of Cripps’ family team, said: “We are delighted that Nick will be joining the team. His experience in dealing with sensitive family matters, including overseas and religious marriages, places him uniquely within the market.

“He will be an excellent addition to our ever-growing London team, joining fellow experts in family law, mediation and collaborative dispute resolution practices.”