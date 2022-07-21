City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Knight Frank

Property consultancy Knight Frank has named its new head of farms a real estate, after Clive Hopkins retired after more than three decades with the firm.

Will ‘Stan’ Matthews will oversee day-to-day management of the specialist unit, having joined Knight Frank in 2003.

The team itself has undergone a reshuffle in recent weeks, with internal moves including George Bramley and Alice Keith also stepping into the team.

“I am delighted for Stan and his newly bolstered team – there is no doubt they offer a formidable combination of black book contacts, best in class sales strategy and the most up to date thinking when it comes to the bourgeoning trends of ESG, diversification and rewilding for aspiring rural landowners.,” head of the country department, Edward Rook, said.

TurnKey Lender

Fintech B2B software company Turnkey Lender, which specialises in artificial intelligence, has appointed a fresh chairman of the board.

Christian Moralesas, whose appointment follows the closing of £8m funding round, brings over 40 years’ worth of experience in leadership roles in the tech industry.

“We are excited to have Christian in our corner,” CEO and co-founder, Dmitry Voronenko, said. “As our new Chairman, I am certain his vision and experience in the market will help our business accelerate even faster on the journey to be a leading global financial services company.”

finnCap Cavendish

M&A specialist finnCap Cavendish has built out its technology division with a new duo to co-lead.

Chris Malcolm, who joined the firm in 2017, brings some 17 years of experience to the top position.

While Anthony Platt, who has previously held senior roles at Grant Thornton and EY, is a transactions expert, having inked deals with the likes of Microsoft, Sony and Apple.

“Chris and Anthony have played a major role in helping our technology team deliver a wide range of transactions across the technology sector both in the UK and internationally,” managing partner John Farrugia said. “With their combined expertise they are well placed to drive the next stage of growth.”