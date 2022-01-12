City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Acorn Capital Partners

Acorn Capital Partners has hired a new partner, who joins the all-female leadership team at the private wealth specialist.

Moving from her own practice, Olga Kucherenko brings some 14 years’ experience to the position.

Kucherenko, formerly an adviser at Deloitte, specialises in the transformation of family offices, succession planning and wealth preservation.

“Olga is a rising star in the family office market,” founder Sally Tennant said. “We are pleased she is bringing her passion, expertise and network to the Acorn team.”

Arenko

Software platform provider Arenko has appointed a former Barclays investment bank director as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Eddie Siow, who joins form energy services company ENGIE, has a “significant” track record in operational and corporate finance.

Bringing over 17 years of experience to the position, the incoming CFO has also held positions at Lehman Brothers and Nomura.

“Eddie’s significant financial experience and deep sector expertise in grid scale and distributed renewable energy will greatly enhance our management team,” founder and CEO Rupert Newland said.

“Eddie will provide the financial expertise necessary to enable Arenko to facilitate a global transition to a zero-carbon future.”

Monument

Monument has poached its new CEO from Barclays Bank, who is set to take the reins from cofounder Mintoo Bhandari.

Ian Rand, the ex-CEO of Barclays business banking division, brings over two decades worth of experience to the top role.

Rand, who has also worked at JP Morgan, joins the bank after some 12 years with Barclays.

“Monument with its unique proposition is an enticing opportunity to take the next step in my career,” said Rand. “I am delighted to be leading an incredible team, which has the potential to reimagine the market as it currently stands.”

Bhandari said his succession by a “highly experienced, career banking executive” was expected.

“It has been a pleasure to have led Monument from its inception, through the pandemic and to the point of commercial launch” the departing boss added.