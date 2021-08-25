City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Cuckoo snaps up senior hires from Just Eat, Monzo and Schroders

Sarah Ahern

Daniel Malik

Ben Bentley

Broadband challenger Cuckoo has confirmed a string of fresh senior hires from Just Eat, Monzo and Schroders this week, after doubling its workforce in just 12 months.

Joining the company’s London office, Sarah Ahern steps into the role of head of strategy and operations from Just Eat, now known as Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Ahern spearheaded a number of projects across the capital during her time with the takeaway giant, before becoming a member of Founders of the Future – an invite-only club launched by Founders Forum at 10 Downing Street.

The incoming strategy lead is set to head Cuckoo’s strategic relationships, including wholesale agreements and industry partnerships, as well as the company’s wider business and commercial strategy

Daniel Malik will be heading the service team as Cuckoo’s operations lead, after three years as a quality assurance analyst at online lender Monzo.

Prior to Monzo, Malik was a technical specialist with Apple. The fresh operations lead is set to bolster the operations team his experience in trend analysis and stakeholder management.

While Ben Bentley, Cuckoo’s new finance lead, who joined from Schroders Personal Wealth. Prior to Schroders, Bentley worked at Sky Betting and Gaming as an internal control analyst.

Founder and CEO of Cuckoo, Alex Fiztgerald praised the new appointments, adding that: “I’m thrilled to welcome our new team members from some of the UK’s best tech businesses.

“Their experience will help supercharge our mission as we help households up and down the country delivering fast, flexible and reliable broadband.”

‘Huge boost’ for KPMG’s wealth and asset management practice

Daniel Barry

KPMG has appointed a new partner within its wealth and asset management regulatory practice this week.

Leading the firm’s risk and compliance advisory, Daniel Barry bring some two decades experience to the Big Four firm.

Formerly at Standard Life Savings and Pioneer Investments, Barry has held down a number of operational, investment and regulatory risk roles.

Barry will be navigating the firm’s risk and compliance advisory amid transitory period businesses, fuelled by both Brexit and the pandemic.

“This is a time of enormous opportunity for the UK wealth and asset management sector, firms are adapting to the new ways of working brought about the pandemic and regulators are adapting to life outside of the European Union,” Barry explained.

The firm’s latest appointment is set to bring a “huge boost” to the team, according to head of asset management Rachel Hanger.

“Clients tell us that keeping up with regulation and implementing the latest technology safely, is a top priority – but navigating the obstacles can be a minefield.

“Daniel’s appointment is a really important move for us and a huge boost to the growing team at a time when clients are facing increasingly complex challenges and frequent change.”

Knight Frank hires fresh healthcare property sector analyst

Ryan Richards

Property advisorKnight Frank has bolstered its commercial research team this week who is set to work on the firm’s healthcare property sector.

Ryan Richards, who will be based in the capital, joins Knight Frank as an analyst from AEGON Asset Management after four years.

At AEGON, Richards, helped manage a healthcare-focused investment fund while analysing the UK healthcare industry amid the pandemic.

Prior to that, the new analyst had worked at GVA Real Estate Finance as an analyst and AZH Properties as a consultant focusing on real asset management.

Working closely with the head of commercial research William Matthews and healthcare team lead Julian Evans, Richards will track the fast-growing property sector as London emerges from the impacts of Covid-19.

“The healthcare sector is in the middle of an exciting boom period, and researchers of Ryan’s calibre add immeasurable value to agents and clients through the provision of thorough and innovative analysis,” Mathews said.

“Ryan’s extensive and varied experience, as well as his intimate knowledge of the sector, will help the team continue its strong momentum at a time when data-driven market insight is valued higher than ever before.”

Linklaters appoints new dispute resolution and finance leads

Alison Wilson

Andy Vickery

Law firm Linklaters has bolstered its dispute resolution and finance teams with two new partners this week.

Alison Wilson has been promoted to Linklaters new global head of dispute resolution after joining the firm in 2003, taking the reins from Michael Bennett, who had held the role since 2014.

After becoming a partner in the firm’s London office in 2014, Wilson has honed her specialisms in contentious financial regulation and advising on high-profile Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enforcement investigations.

While Andy Vickery has also been promoted to the firm’s new global head of finance, after joining Linklaters in 2003.

Vickery, who became a partner in the firm’s London office in 2009 and had been head of the structured finance group since 2016, brings a wealth of experience across real estate finance, mortgage-backed securitisation transactions, loan portfolio trading and covered bonds.

“They will be leading two of our market-leading practices, both of which are at the forefront of the business and finance agenda,” firmwide managing partner Paul Lewis said, adding that they come at an “exciting time” as the firm and its clients emerge from the pandemic.

“Alison and Andy are fantastic senior practitioners in their respective fields, known for their dedication to delivering best-in-class support for clients and commitment to our firm’s values.”

Lloyds commercial banking bolsters corporate institutional coverage team

Lloyds’ Commercial Banking division has hired two senior leads for its corporate and institutional coverage (CIC) team, which supports larger clients.

Zahra Sadry has been appointed head of consumer and technology, after a series of appointments at other large global banks.

Sadry, who has previously held roles at MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group), HSBC and Deutsche Bank, will lead the coverage and origination activities of the bank’s activities across retail, leisure, food and drink, technology and healthcare sectors.

While Abel Martins Alexandre has joined the bank as head of infrastructure, energy and industrials.

Alexandre is set to oversee the bank’s relationships and origination activities for clients across transportation, automotive, construction, manufacturing, power and utilities sectors.

Most recently group treasurer of mining giant Rio Tinto, Alexandre has also held roles at Natixis, BNP Paribas and Citibank.

Managing director for the corporate and institutional coverage team, Scott Barton, said: “Both Zahra and Abel bring to us a level of experience and expertise which will be vital to ensure we deliver for our clients.”

Sadry and Alexandre follow the appointment of Barclays executive Miray Muminoglu as Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets new head of financial institutions debt capital markets and securitised products group earlier this week.

Muminoglu has over 30 years of banking experience, having held several senior syndicate and treasury roles. The banking veteran also spent 14 years at JPMorgan before joining Barclays in 2005.