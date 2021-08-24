Wood's order book swells to $7.7bn but revenue dives amid Covid impacts

Energy infrastructure group Wood has seen its orderbook swell to $7.7bn in the past six months, while revenue has taken a tumble.

Revenue sank 22.9 per cent in its interim results for the six months to 30 June, which the group put down the impact of Covid-19 and a $74m reduction in revenue from disposed businesses.

The London-listed group posted $3.15bn in revenue, down from $4.08bn in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its operating profit lifted slightly by three per cent to $68m.

Despite the minimal growth, Wood boss Robin Watson hailed “improving momentum” in its second quarter trading.

“Trading momentum and good growth in our order book, which is up circa 18 per cent year-to-date, underpin our confidence in delivering a stronger second half which will reflect a return to growth compared to both H1 2021 and H2 2020.”

The group’s order book in June hit a valuation of $7.7bn, while the group keeps up its pivot towards more sustainable practices in the UK’s transition to net zero.

Just days ago Wood was on the receiving end of a landmark green-transition loan, backed by the government and UK Export Finance, worth £430m.