Morrison Foerster are first law firm to mandate vaccines for London lawyers

Law firm Morrison Foerster have publicly announced that its lawyers must be fully vaccinated against covid-19 to return to the London office, according to Legal Cheek, which first reported the news.

Morrison Foerster, also known as MoFo, will make covid-19 vaccinations mandatory from 13 September for those coming back to the office, where they will also need to wear a mask in common areas and observe social distancing. Meanwhile unvaccinated staff will carry on working remotely.

It is the first law firm to make vaccinations mandatory for lawyers in a London office though such policies have already been announced in the US where Clifford Chance, Norton Rose Fulbright and Reed Smith have insisted staff are fully jabbed before coming back to the office.

The company reportedly plans to apply a phased return to the office for its staff. Lawyers, including trainees, will be expected to work from the London office for at least one day per week from 13 September – they may opt to come into the office more often. The law firm then expects office attendance to increase to two days per week from 18 October.

A MoFo spokesperson told Legal Cheek: “The health and safety of our people remains the firm’s top priority.”

“We are continuing to take advice from the firm’s consultant epidemiologist as we get closer to our London reopening date, which is set for Monday, 13 September,” the spokesperson added.

Morrison Foerster have been contacted for comment.