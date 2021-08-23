Lloyds hires Barclays exec to lead debt capital markets division

Barclays exec Miray Muminoglu has been appointed as the new head of Lloyds Bank’s financial institutions debt capital markets and securitised products group.

Muminoglu, who currently works as managing director, head of term funding within Barclays’ group treasury unit, will join Lloyds Bank in London this November, reported Financial News.

Muminoglu has over 30 years of banking experience, having held several senior syndicate and treasury roles. He spent 14 years at JPMorgan before joining Barclays in 2005.

He will report to Nick Hughes, Lloyds’ head of capital markets within the bank’s corporate markets division.

“Miray’s extensive banking and issuer experience, which spans many bond formats and markets, positions him uniquely well to lead the continued development of our securitised financing and bond franchises,” said Hughes.

“ By bringing these two offerings together, we will be able to bring an integrated approach to our financial institutions clients to meet their bond requirements,” he added.

Lloyds Bank said bringing together its debt capital markets and securitised products capability “recognises the substantial client overlap between these two previously separate functions.”

The move will allow more cohesive delivery of primary bond services to the bank’s financial institution clients, it noted.