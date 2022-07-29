City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Cadogan

Chelsea-based property manager and investor Cadogan has hired a new head of place, as footfall in the district rises.

Giles Semper, who brings more than two decades experience to the new position, having joined most recently from a business support firm in Southampton.

“Giles’ considerable insight and expertise will be invaluable to ensuring Chelsea strengthens further as a thriving destination to live, work and visit,” chief executive Hugh Seaborn said.

Merkle

Customer experience management company Merkle has bolstered its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) focused salesforce practice in London with a trio of hires.

Xavier Bocken has been appointed as vice president of EMEA salesforce practice lead, bringing over 20 years of experience to the role.

Jean-Marie Voegeli with more than 15 years’ experience, joins as salesforce practice operation vice president in a bid develop common delivery practices.

While Nisrine Danaf has also been promoted to EMEA lead salesforce practice development, having previously held the role of training and education manager within the practice.

Michel Mayor, newly promoted global practice lead, said: “I am extremely proud and honoured to welcome Xavier, Jean-Marie, and Nisrine as members of our regional Salesforce platform.

“Individually, each of them will bring a unique set of competencies, a proven track record and a unique personality which will help advance our global practice ambitions.”

AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has built out its AXA IM Equity Qi business with a new global head.

Joining at the beginning of August, Gideon Smith takes over the role from Paul Flavier, who will be joining the AXA Group.

Hans Stoter, global head of AXA IM Core, said: “Gideon has a long-standing tenure at AXA IM with a deep experience of the models and strategies we run within the Equity QI platform having been with the business for over 20 years and working in a variety of areas from portfolio management, product strategy, client service, and research.

“We’d like to thank Paul for his contribution to AXA IM Core and the Equity QI platform over the last years and wish him every success for the future.”