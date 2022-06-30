AXA UK Chairman Scott Wheway steps down with Mark Pain appointed

AXA UK plc announced that Chairman of the Board Scott Wheway is stepping down today. Non-Executive Director Mark Pain will serve as Chairman from tomorrow.

Wheway was appointed as Chairman in December 2017 while Pain was appointed to the Board in December 2018. He is Chairman of the Risk Committee and Senior Independent Director

Wheway said of his departure, “It has been a real privilege to serve as Chairman of AXA UK over the last few years.”

“I wish Mark every success in the role of Chairman, and I know that AXA will be in good hands as he takes over.”

Commenting on his appointment, Pain said, “I am very proud to have been asked to succeed Scott and I look forward to working with the Board, the AXA UK leadership team, and colleagues from AXA Group, to support our continued success as we continue to put our customers’ interests at the front and centre of all we do.”