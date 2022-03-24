City A.M. Awards 2022: Insurance Company of the Year

The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.

A risky business

‘May we live in interesting times’ runs the old proverb, and insurers certainly are. Increases in extreme weather events combined with a global pandemic contrived to make 2021 even more challenging than 2020. But these businesses still played a role in ensuring that the world of business had the assurance it needed to take risks here and abroad.

Aviva A leaner Aviva has delivered for shareholders, with CEO Amanda Blanc’s plans to focus on core markets allowing the firm to more than meet a commitment to return more than £4bn to investors. Despite the attention of activists, the insurance giant has ridden through the worst of a global pandemic and a host of natural disasters in what looks like better shape than ever.

Hiscox Hiscox’s London market continued to grow in 2021, with Hiscox UK beating the worst of the pandemic thanks to a raft of new customers. Despite some key lines being buffeted by pandemic, underwriting profit was the highest in five years and the firm’s digital innovation strategy continued to deliver high levels of growth.

Howden Howden’s acquisition of Aston Lark in 2021 marked another step change in the firm’s ambition, creating a UK business managing more than £6bn-worth of premiums for almost two million policyholders. Despite the broker’s significant growth over the past twenty five years, the firm appears to have kept its entrepreneurial culture under chief David Howden.

Inigo Only a year old, Inigo bosses haven’t missed a moment in building a new player in the market. The firm booked written premiums of almost half a billion US dollars last year and plans to double that in 2022. Founded by a host of well-respected industry veterans, Inigo has arrived in a big way

Marshmallow Old Street-based Marshmallow achieved unicorn status in the middle of last year, with innovative use of data powering their supercharged growth. Founded by twins Oliver and Alexander KentBraham, the brothers started out offering cheap car insurance to South African rugby players – but now want to take their digital-first firm global as a London standard-bearer.

