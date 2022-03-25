City A.M. Awards 2022: Bank of the Year

The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.

Celebrating the UK’s movers and shakers

After 2020 – when banks moved fast to keep their business customers afloat at some cost to their balance sheet – the deluge of 2021, with profitability returning to the sector at pace. Some outshined the others, though, whether it was with new ethical commitments or continuing decades of trusted service with the knowledge and experience you’d expect. You can’t do much without a bank – here’s our pick of 2021’s stars. world. London has always been willing to take a punt- but in 2021, these five entrepreneurs saw growth in the very toughest of circumstances.

Arbuthnot Latham A former winner, Arbuthnot have shown why they remain at the top of their game with a continued boutique offering and a strong rebound in 2020. The firm’s lending balances reached two billion pounds for the first time in the Bank’s history and an interim, final and special dividend provided shareholders with plenty of reason to be cheerful.

The Co-Operative Bank Previously never far from the headlines, Co-op Bank returned to profitability in 2021 for the first time in a decade behind a boom in its mortgage lending offering. It’s some turnaround under chief executive Nick Slape and with wellpublicised ambitions to grow into a bigger market player, 2021 could mark a milestone year in the bank’s history.

Coutts Bank The Queen’s bank may have gone woke but it’s certainly not broke. The first major bank to achieve the ‘B corp’ certification, signalling a commitment to purpose as well as profit, 2021 saw Coutts add £3bn to its balance sheet and another forward march on plans to bring the business’ different arms together.

Lloyds Banking Group A strong year for the high street stalwart saw profit rebound from a tough 2020 under CEO Charlie Nunn. The firm’s shift to digital has been long discussed but seems well on its way and with jumps in both business and mortgage lending there’s no reason to see why Lloyds won’t remain ‘on your side’ for some time to come.

Starling Bank Starling continues to shine bright amongst the constellation of challenger banks on the market, continuing significant growth in 2021 despite an ever-tougher competitive environment. Business accounts continue to grow at pace and a host of partnerships and technology seems set to keep Starling hot on the tails of the established players.

