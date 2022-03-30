City A.M. Awards 2022: Analyst of the Year

The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.

Proving their worth

With volatility and uncertainty stalking a range of sectors, this is a tricky time to be marking the homework. This year’s shortlist recognises both traditional analysts and those who are at the forefront of the retail investor revolution – sharing guts, instinct and usually a fine turn of phrase.

Martin Deboo, Jeffries Deboo’s long tracking of Unilever left him in pole position in 2021 and 2022 as the firm found the headlines over, and over, and over again. Amongst the early warners that CEO Alan Jope needed to make a big move, he was at the heart of City reaction when he did just that with a bid for GSK’s healthcare division.

Dominic Nash, Barclaays Staying across the energy market is no easy feat, especially as global uncertainty and a reopening world economy sent commodity prices haywire. Throughout Nash has provided plenty of insight, not least remaining ahead of the game on Elliott’s building pressure on SSE.

Susannah Streeter, Hargreaves Lansdown The former broadcaster has transitioned very neatly into a new career on the other side of the fence. Streeter continues to set the agenda with a willingness to put her neck on the line on stories both corporate and economic.

Michael Hewson, CMC Markets Never shy of a turn of phrase, Hewson continues to be one of the Square Mile’s most outspoken commentators as well as one of its most astute. His analysis of coming inflationary pressures was well-ahead of the curve, and early criticism of the Bank of England’s forward guidance is now shared by plenty of others.

Bill Dale, Panmure Gordon Dale continues to lead Panmure Gordon’s research arm with some substantial success, built on long-term relationships with the companies covered. He and his experienced team continue to impress with big, bold calls.

