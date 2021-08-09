Chinese spies 'try to enter UK' via Hong Kong visa scheme

UK security officials are reportedly concerned China is sending spies to enter the UK through the British National (Overseas) visa scheme designed for Hong Kong residents.

Chinese spies are trying to take advantage of the scheme and posing as refugees in an attempt to enter Britain, according to a report in the Times.

Government sources told the Times the authorities are aware of Chinese sleeper agents applying for BN(O) visas on the pretext of seeking refuge from the authoritarian super.

“There are stringent background checks in place for the visa applications — and they’re in place for a reason. The vetting process for the BNO visa scheme is much more thorough than any other,” the government sources told the Times.

The Home Office said, “There are safeguards in place throughout the application process to ensure it is free from abuse and helps those most in need.”

Britain introduced the Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme in late January in response to Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in its former colony.

Up to 5.4m Hong Kong people, including BN(O) status holders and their dependents, are eligible to apply for the new visa to reside, work and study in the UK for up to 5 years. After five years, they can apply to settle and for citizenship after a further twelve months.

As of the end of March, the Home Office has received 34,300 applications for the new visa, and it predicted about 150,000 Hongkongers would arrive in the UK in the first year.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum offering temporary “safe haven” status to Hong Kong residents in the US, residing in the country to live and work for 18 months.

The move has triggered Beijing’s anger condemning the US “blatantly defames and attacks the law of China on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.”