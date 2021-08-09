China blasts US over 'safe haven' scheme for Hong Kong residents

China has condemned the Biden administration for offering temporary “safe haven” status to Hong Kong residents in the US.

China’s foreign ministry and the Hong Kong and Macau affairs office both issued statements on Sunday, which was the second time Beijing has criticised the move in two days.

US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum last Thursday allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the country to live and work for 18 months, citing the Beijing-imposed national security law to deny basic rights and freedoms and assault autonomy in the city.

“The so-called memorandum blatantly defames and attacks the Law of the PRC on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR and China’s Hong Kong policy,” said Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry.

The move was another embodiment of Washington’s vile behaviours in interfering in Hong Kong affairs, Hua added.

“The Chinese side deplores and firmly rejects this and has lodged solemn representations with the US side.”

Meanwhile, China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office has blamed the US and a few countries smeared the national security law by saying it endangered Hong Kong residents’ rights and freedoms, calling the hypocrisy of the US.

Beijing reiterated the enactment of national security law has improved the rule of law in Hong Kong, restored security and stability in Hong Kong, and ensured the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

China urged the US to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, warning Washington to refrain from supporting and condoning in any way the anti-China and destabilizing forces.