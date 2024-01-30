Chianti Classico can pour on the style in the Ultima

Chianti Classico has won two of his three starts so far this season

WE’RE getting to the point of the National Hunt season when Willie Mullins really begins to take a grip on the ante-post markets for the Cheltenham Festival, particularly as many of the Irish handler’s big guns are set to strut their stuff at this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Given Mullins’ superiority in so many races, ante-post punting isn’t easy these days, but I reckon there’s still plenty of value to be had in several races.

One race Mullins nor the Irish have a great record in is the Ultima and CHIANTI CLASSICO looks a perfect candidate.

His trainer, Kim Bailey, is a master at targeting novices for this race and was unlucky not to win it in 2021 with Happygolucky.

Ultima Handicap Chase*

10/1 Chianti Classico

10/1 Meetingofthewaters

10/1 Stumptown

14/1 Apple Away

*Prices from Grosvenor Sport

Chianti Classico has taken to fences really well, winning his first two at Chepstow and Ascot before finishing second to Flegmatik at Kempton last time.

He travelled quite wide that day, so was probably a bit better than the finishing result suggested and he’s only gone up a pound for it.

A mark of 143 looks very workable and the 3m1f trip of the Ultima should suit him perfectly.

The 10/1 with Grosvenor Sport, who are also paying a generous five places on the race, looks very fair and I’d expect him to go off much shorter on the day.

He’s my main fancy at this stage, but the other I’ll be keeping a close eye on is Lucinda Russell’s Apple Away.

Russell has, of course, won this race for the last two years with Grand National hero Corach Rambler and her mare could be the one to make it a hat-trick.

She has run well in better company than this so far this season and a mark of 141 could underestimate the esteem Russell holds her in.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM

Chianti Classico e/w Ultima Handicap Chase