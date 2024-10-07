Cheque mates: Harry Kane and Magnus Carlsen top up stakes in football brand

Harry Kane has increased his investment in Toca Football alongside chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen

England captain Harry Kane and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen have taken part in a $100m funding round for the company behind the football-themed entertainment and dining venue Toca Social.

The move will help Toca Football launch further sites in London, where it already has a venue at the O2, as well as Paris, Mexico and the US, and invest in new technology for its Toca Soccer training centres, the company said.

Kane’s participation in the Series F funding round sees him add to his initial investment in Toca Football in 2022. The Bayern Munich striker is also a brand ambassador for the company set up by former Fulham, Leeds United and USA player Eddie Lewis.

Carlsen’s own further investment comes as he is in London for the Global Chess League, taking place at Friends House in Euston this week. The Norwegian first backed Toca Football earlier this year and has several other interests in the tech and chess worlds.

“Soccer is the world’s most popular sport with massive tailwinds for growth in the U.S.,” said Toca CEO Yoshi Maruyama.

“This new capital infusion empowers us to scale our brand and to bring our cutting-edge training methods and immersive experiences to millions of guests around the world.

“We are incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence of our investors, both old and new, as we unlock our strategic vision with our partner MLS, who share our passion for advancing the beautiful game.”

Toca Social offers immersive football challenges alongside drinks, dining and sport screenings and opened its first venue in London in 2021. It has since added a further site in Birmingham and has agreed a deal with Westfield chiefs to open in its shopping centres.

Toca Soccer is the largest operator of tech-enabled soccer training centers in North America, with 39 locations, and is backed by Major League Soccer. Along with Kane and Carlsen, previous investors include England women’s captain Leah Williamson.

IT mogul Jim Kavanaugh, a co-owner of US team St Louis City, seasoned investor Bill Anderson and Jared Smith, co-founder of software company Qualtrics, also took part in the Series F funding round.

“Toca’s unique approach – combining personalized, data-driven training with engaging, soccer-themed entertainment – has captivated a global audience, from elite athletes to young players discovering the game for the first time,” said Kavanaugh.

“With a presence in key markets, Toca is poised to redefine the future of soccer on a global scale.”

Toca’s board includes former Topgolf boss Erik Anderson, ex US women’s international Abby Wambach and executives from Lululemon and the National Women’s Soccer League.