Cheltenham Free Bets 2025 – Cheltenham Betting Offers and Free Bets UK

Cheltenham Free Bets 2025

Cheltenham Festival is one of the UK’s most looked-forward-to horse racing meetings, seeing the industry’s most successful horses, trainers, and jockeys go head to head. Watchers can look forward to an exceptional showcase that includes some of the most highly anticipated races of the year. Due to its popularity, betting sites offer a range of betting markets and, as such, betting offers to bettors.

In this article, users can learn more about Cheltenham’s free bets and betting offers, including what they are, how to claim them, betting options, terms and conditions, and more.

Cheltenham Free Bets & Betting Offers 2025

How To Bet On Cheltenham – Betting Guide for Cheltenham 2025

Our Recommended Betting Sites to Look Out for this Festival

Bet365 – Best for bet credits and price guarantees

A pioneer in the sports betting world, bet365 knows what it takes to be one of the best Cheltenham bookmakers. Offering one of the most attractive Cheltenham free bets promotions, new customers can experience lots of what the platform has available for the festival. Sign up and bet £10 ahead of the first day of the festival for a chance to receive £30 in free bets to explore the huge range of Cheltenham betting markets and even watch along live on the bet365 Cheltenham live streams.

Pros Cons Lucrative welcome offer. Account verification can be slow. Huge range of betting markets. User-friendly platform.

Betway – Best for competitive odds and money-back specials

A popular sports betting platform, Betway really steps up when it comes to Cheltenham Festival. Whether you prefer betting on desktop or mobile, Betway is fully accessible on both. Its experience in the industry has made it a go-to Cheltenham betting platform, and so has its exciting welcome offer! Register with Betway for Cheltenham to earn a £30 matched free bet when you bet just £10! Take advantage of the Betway in-play betting section, live streams, and more throughout and beyond the festival!

Pros Cons Top mobile platform. Withdrawals can take time. Easy sign up process. Experienced bookmaker.

CopyBet – Best for following tipsters during the festival

After a successful first Cheltenham Festival last year, Copybet is back with lots of exciting betting features, markets, offers, and more for new and returning bettors! Its website and mobile app are easy to use when betting and claiming the Copybet Cheltenham free bets offer. Sign up for a chance to receive up to £60 in free bets to spend across the festival, even when taking advantage of the exclusive Copybet tipsters service! Take tipster’s bets as inspiration or copy them to place as your own and follow them along live with the Copybet live streams.

Pros Cons Easy to navigate website. Limited live streams. Mobile compatible. Copybet Tipsters Feature.

Spreadex – Best for spread betting on the races

If you are after fixed odds and spread betting on the festival, Spreadex is the place to be! Its range of Cheltenham Festival betting odds are highly competitive with other top bookmakers with markets to cover all 28 races taking place. Currently, new customers to the platform can experience lots of the Spreadex features with up to £40 in free bets thanks to the Spreadex welcome offer. Claim in time for the festival to get the most out of your Cheltenham fixed odds and spread bets!

Pros Cons Fixed odds and spread betting available. Amount of information on each page can be overwhelming. Mobile app. Fast payments.

William Hill – Best for enhanced odds promotions during Cheltenham

A recognised bookmaker among Cheltenham Festival punters, William Hill provides consistent and competitive odds that make it a go-to platform for those looking for a traditional, classic bookies feel. Its new customer offer of Cheltenham free bets draws in new bettors to experience everything the site has to offer, while its frequent existing customer promotions maintain its current clientele. Sign up ahead of this year’s festival for a chance to get £60 in free bets when you deposit and bet just £10 and enjoy using your rewards throughout the four days of racing.

Pros Cons Recognised horse racing bookmaker. Not many sportsbook promos. Frequent promotions. Competitive odds.

What are Free Bets for Cheltenham?

Cheltenham free bets are additional funds that are given to customers of a betting site to place wagers on Cheltenham Festival races. All Cheltenham free bet offers will be different, but they will generally allow customers to place bets on most if not all, races taking place during the event. Free bets are great as they allow users to place wagers without having to risk much, or any (in the case of no deposit free bets) of your own money. On top of this, free bets allow users to try out the site and see if its odds are appealing before committing to the site.

How To Sign Up and Claim Cheltenham Free Bets

Signing up for an online bookmaker in time for Cheltenham is quick and easy; follow the steps below to get started.

Pick a betting site that offers Cheltenham betting markets. The sites on this page are all great options. Click the ‘Sign Up’ button and start account creation. Fill out all required fields; this will include your name, age, DOB, address, email, phone number, and gender. Ensure that all of this information is correct before continuing. Read the terms and conditions and privacy policy and agree. Now head to the promotions page, find your chosen bonus and claim. Here, you will likely need to make a minimum deposit. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets should now become available in your account. Head to the Cheltenham market to start placing bets.

Alternative Cheltenham Offers 2025

Due to the popularity of the Cheltenham Festival, sports betting sites offer a wide range of promotions to customers to boost their betting experience and encourage more users to join the site. Below are the betting promotions commonly offered for Cheltenham.

Bet £X Get £Y

A bet £X Get £Y promotion is the most common type of promotion available for Cheltenham markets, or any sports betting market for that matter. This offer will provide players with additional free bets/bonus funds when they make the predetermined minimum deposit. These bonus funds can then be used on Cheltenham or any other market that is excluded in the terms and conditions of the offer. These promotions will have a range of T&Cs which bettors need to keep in mind; these include expiry dates, rollover requirements, max winnings, and payment and market restrictions.

NRNB (Non Runner No Bet)

A non runner no bet, commonly known as NRNB, is a highly sought-after promotion during Cheltenham Festival. This is because it is highly considered a form of insurance bet, and with a sport as unpredictable as horse racing, this can prove very lucrative. The way an NRNB works is that users place a bet on any horse in a race for any outcome, and then if this horse does not run for any reason, bettors will receive their initial wager back. In some NRNB promos, this will only be part of your stake, but most will return the whole wager.

Odds Boosts

This is when a bookmaker boosts the odds of a particular selection or market, making it more attractive to users. This is particularly great during the Cheltenham Festival when so many online betting sites compete against each other to entice bettors to join or bet on the site. An odds boost promotion is also commonly used to persuade users towards a bet they may not usually take. Better odds mean a better payout if your bet is successful.

Enhanced Places

An enhanced places promotion is when a bookmaker pays out more places than in a typical market. For example, when betting on most horse racing markets, the online betting site will pay out 1st, 2nd, and 3rd; however, in extra places promotions, the bookie will also payout 4th and, on occasion, 5th. This is typically available for races which have a large number of runners. This type of offer is particularly sought-after during Cheltenham Festival due to the size of the races which take place.

Best Bets for Cheltenham 2025

There are many ways to bet on the Cheltenham Festival during the four days, meaning there are many options for using your free bets. Below, we have listed options for your Cheltenham bets.

Win Bets – Bet on which horse you think will win a particular race.

– Bet on which horse you think will win a particular race. Each Way Bets – Bet on a horse to win or place in a specific race.

– Bet on a horse to win or place in a specific race. Match Bet – When you wager on a horse placed in front of another.

– When you wager on a horse placed in front of another. Exotic Bets: Exacta/Forecast – Pick the 1st place and 2nd place horses in the correct order. Trifecta/Tricast – Predict the horses that come 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the right order. Superfecta – The first four horses in the correct order. Quinella – Choosing the two horses that will come first and second, in no particular order.

Trainer – Place a bet on the trainer you think will have the most wins during the event.

– Place a bet on the trainer you think will have the most wins during the event. Jockey – Bet on which jockey you think will win the most races during the meeting.

– Bet on which jockey you think will win the most races during the meeting. Place Bets – Users pick a horse to place in the top 3 or 4 in a race.

– Users pick a horse to place in the top 3 or 4 in a race. Ante-Post – This is a bet which can be placed long before the meeting starts.

Special Cheltenham Bets

While betting on the Cheltenham Festival, users will find a vast range of betting options, but there are various special bets that are specific to this exciting event.

Faller Money Back Markets

This type of bet is considered an insurance bet. As a part of this bet, if you wager on a horse running a hurdle race that falls while running, unseats the jockey, or is brought down for whatever reason, your bet will be returned. The return can be in full or a part of your bet, which type will depend on the site. This type of bet is only offered during certain races.

Lucky 15/31/63

These are a form of combination bets which become very popular during the Cheltenham Festival. These bets are made up of the following mixture of wagers:

Lucky 15: 4 Singles, 6 Doubles, 4 Trebles, and a four-fold accumulator.

4 Singles, 6 Doubles, 4 Trebles, and a four-fold accumulator. Lucky 31: 5 Singles, 10 Doubles, 10 Trebles, 5 four folds, and a five-fold accumulator.

5 Singles, 10 Doubles, 10 Trebles, 5 four folds, and a five-fold accumulator. Lucky 63: 6 Singles, 15 Doubles, 20 Trebles, 14 four-folds, six five-folds, and a six-fold accumulator.

BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

A best odds guaranteed bet, also known as BOG, is a well-loved type of wager as it offers users who place a bet on a specific horse racing market the best possible odds. This means that if the Starting Price is better than the odds you have taken, you will be paid out at SP odds.

Insurance on ACCAs

This type of special bet offers customers insurance on any accumlator bets they place on the Cheltenham Festival. This means that typically if one part of your ACCA fails then you will receive part of your wager back, this wager is typically offered as bet credits which can then be used to place alternative bets.

Ways to Use Cheltenham Free Bets

There is a huge range of betting options available for the Cheltenham Festival, but how do you make the most of your free bets? We’re here to help; below are our top tips for betting on Cheltenham.

Do Your Research: Bettors should look at all information to best inform their bets. Details to look at include the horse’s form, previous race record, trainer information, details on the jockey, and the horse’s preferred racing conditions (dry, cold, etc.). Follow Expert Tips: We recommend checking out and following expert tipsters or reading tips articles, as these are well-researched and can help guide users into making more informed bets. Favourites and Competitive Odds: Each race will have favourites and competitive odds; these are based on and decided using a long list of information, and as such, they are worth taking into account. Spread Your Bets: The best practice when using free bets is to spread them across various races and bets to give yourself more opportunities to have a successful wager. Gamble Responsibly: It’s vital to always ensure you are managing your gambling; you can do this by setting a budget or using responsible gambling tools.

2025 Schedule for Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival 2025 is set to start on Tuesday, March 11th, and last four days, ending on Friday, March 14th. Below, we have explained the schedule.

Day: Time and Race: Day 1:

Champion Day 1:20 – The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2:00 – My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2:40 – Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

3:20 – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

4:00 – Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

4:40 – Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

5:20 – National Hunt Chase (Grade 2) Day 2:

Style Wednesday 1:20 – Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

2:00 – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

2:40 – Coral Cup (Grade 3)

3:20 – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Listed)

4:00 – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

4:40 – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5:20 – Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) Day 3:

St Patrick’s Thursday 1:20 – Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

2:00 – Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase (Grade 2)

2:40 – Pertemps Final (Grade 3)

3:20 – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

4:00 – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

4:40 – TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5:20 – JRL Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Listed) Day 4:

Gold Cup Day 1:20 – JBC Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

2:00 – BetMGM County Hurdle (Grade 3)

2:40 – Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2)

3:20 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

4:00 – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1)

4:40 – St James’s Place Hunter Class (Listed)

5:20 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Key Free Bets Terms and Conditions

Terms and conditions are put in place to ensure that bonuses and general site operations are fair and beneficial to both the site and its customers; as such, users can always expect to find T&Cs attached to free bet bonuses. It is vital for bettors to read these terms and conditions before claiming, as there will be restrictions, exceptions and more attached. Below are important T&Cs to look for.

Qualification Criteria: Most betting offers include qualification criteria for claiming. For example, players must always be over 18. Other qualifications include being a new customer, depositing a certain amount, and betting a set amount.

Most betting offers include qualification criteria for claiming. For example, players must always be over 18. Other qualifications include being a new customer, depositing a certain amount, and betting a set amount. Free Bet Value: As a part of these promotions, sites will limit the value of the free bets they offer; this means winnings will be limited.

As a part of these promotions, sites will limit the value of the free bets they offer; this means winnings will be limited. Market and Bet Restrictions: Oftentimes, these free bet promotions will impose restrictions on markets and bets. This means users will not be able to wager on these using free bets.

Oftentimes, these free bet promotions will impose restrictions on markets and bets. This means users will not be able to wager on these using free bets. Rollover Requirements: This is a requirement which must be met before any winnings from your free bets can be withdrawn. It is a multiple of the deposit and or the bonus amount.

This is a requirement which must be met before any winnings from your free bets can be withdrawn. It is a multiple of the deposit and or the bonus amount. Expiry Dates: These dates can be applied to various aspects of the promotions; this includes how long the bonus is available, how long users have to claim it, the amount of time customers have to wager them, when the rollover requirements have to be met, and more.

Responsible Gambling

It is vital to ensure that you are controlling your gambling habits while betting online, particularly for the Cheltenham Festival, as it is difficult to get carried away. As such, it is important to understand what gambling control tools are available to you. Some of the tools available can be found at betting sites and include self-exclusions, time-outs, and deposit limits. In addition to these tools, users can find gambling support at dedicated support sites; examples can be found below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can free bets be used on every Cheltenham race?

This will depend on the bonus you claim, but most Cheltenham free bet bonuses allow you to bet on most Cheltenham races.

Can I claim Cheltenham free bets at all betting sites?

Not all betting sites will offer free bets for Cheltenham, but the majority will.

Do I have to be a new customer to claim Cheltenham free bets?

Most Cheltenham free bet offers will only be available to new customers, but there are some exceptions, so keep an eye out.

Is it possible to withdraw free bet winnings?

Yes, free bet offers will allow users to withdraw winnings; however, it’s worth noting that some will come with rollover requirements.

