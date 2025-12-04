Chelsea star and Alpine F1 owner invest in ‘Strava for motorsport’ Track Titan

Chelsea defender Chalobah took part in the $5m funding round

Chelsea footballer Trevoh Chalobah, a co-owner of the Alpine F1 team and the CEO of running brand On have invested in Track Titan, an AI tool billed as a “Strava for motorsport”.

They have joined a $5m funding round co-led by the funds Partech and Game Changers Ventures, run by Alpine investor Roger Ehrenberg, and also involving NHL ice hockey star Colton Parayko and On chief Martin Hoffman.

In addition, early backer APX, a joint venture between Porsche and media house Axel Springer, has also doubled down on its investment.

Track Titan’s AI coach helps gamers improve their performance in racing sims including EA’s F1 series and iRacing, and has grown to more than 200,000 users since launching in 2021.

Its creator Max Teichert pivoted to real-life racing from gaming and believes Track Titan can help other amateurs make the leap.

Teichert said: “Beating your mates on Fifa is nothing like playing a Premier League football match. But racing a virtual Porsche around a digital Silverstone actually requires many of the same skills you need to excel on a real track.

“I’m living proof that it is possible to make the jump from amateur sim racing to professional driving.

“Our ambition at Track Titan is to be the Strava for motorsport – a rich community where people can further their passion for racing whilst building a true sense of belonging.

“Having these investors on board means we can unlock a new level for this technology and what it can deliver for the hundreds of thousands of people who already use it.”

Track Titan was founded by gamer-turned-pro racing driver Max Teichert

Chelsea defender Chalobah is just the latest Premier League footballer to dip their toe in investing.

Former Tottenham captain Harry Kane is a backer of sustainable sportswear brand Reflo, while England colleagues John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold have invested in golf disruptor league TGL and Alpine F1 respectively.