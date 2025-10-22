Chelsea sign sleeve sponsor deal with Vietnamese IT firm FPT

FPT first partnered with Chelsea earlier this year (Image: Chelsea FC)

Chelsea have announced Vietnamese IT company FPT Corporation as their new sleeve sponsor across their men’s, women’s and academy teams.

The move sees FPT elevated to principal partner status at the Club World Cup winners, having begun their commercial relationship earlier this year.

Chelsea are still in the market for a front-of-shirt sponsor, however, having started the season without a main commercial partner for the third season in a row.

“We started our FPT journey with a bold vision to harness their cutting-edge technology and innovative services to accelerate transformation on and off the pitch,” said Chelsea’s president of commercial Todd Kline.

“We’ve made huge strides together and are excited for the next chapter, one that will see Chelsea’s global platform amplify FPT’s unique capabilities, expertise and spirit from Vietnam to enterprises around the world.”

FPT is headquartered in Vietnam but has more than 50,000 employees around the world and reported revenue of close to $2.5bn last year.

Chelsea to leverage FPT AI products

“AI is transforming industries, and football is no exception,” said FPT Corporation Executive VP Pham Minh Tuan.

“With our global pipeline of young, energetic digital talents, FPT is proud to deliver next-level, AI-first transformation for Chelsea FC, which accelerates innovation, as well as driving performance, fan experience and community impact

“This partnership also reflects our enduring commitment to excellence, as a trusted digital partner in the UK’s innovation landscape and for global enterprises alike.”

The agreement follows a shake-up in Chelsea’s commercial department that saw chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig depart last month and Kline take on his new role.

“We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s most successful football clubs, engaging FPT talents that stand out globally,” said FPT’s UK CEO Mark Scrivens.

“Our teams bring a deep-rooted Vietnamese engineering culture that thrives on innovation, agility, as well as a relentless drive to exceed expectations.”