Chelsea ‘remove’ request for behind closed doors FA Cup tie

Chelsea have removed their request to have their FA Cup tie played behind closed doors, according to the FA. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Sanction-governed Premier League club Chelsea have ‘removed’ their request to have Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final match against Middlesbrough played behind closed doors, according to an FA spokesperson.

In a statement, the FA said: “After constructive talks between the FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request for the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.

“The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League, and the Government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend away games and away fans attend Stamford Bridge, whilst ensuring sanctioned are respected.”

The current European champions are operating under a list of strict measures after their owner – Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government in response to his links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Premier league club had initially asked the FA to play the match behind closed doors to respect “sporting integrity”.

The request was met with widespread backlash.