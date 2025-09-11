Chelsea face fine and transfer ban after FA issues 74 charges

Hazard’s signing is reported to be among the Chelsea deals scrutinised by the FA

Chelsea face a large fine and a possible transfer ban after being charged with 74 breaches of agent regulations by the Football Association.

The charges relate to a period spanning from 2009 to 2022, during Roman Abramovich’s ownership, and come after the club’s current regime raised the alarm about possible “incomplete financial reporting” following their takeover three years ago.

It has been reported that the charges relate to secret payments made to agents in the process of signing stars such as Eden Hazard, Samuel Eto’o and Willian.

A large fine is considered the most likely outcome given that Chelsea self-reported the possible breaches, although an independent commission has the power to impose a transfer ban.

“The Football Association has today charged Chelsea FC with breaches of Regulations J1 and C2 of The FA Football Agents Regulations, Regulations A2 and A3 of The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, and Regulations A1 and B3 of The FA Third Party Investment in Players Regulations,” the FA said.

“In total, 74 charges have been brought against Chelsea FC. The conduct that is the subject of the charges ranges from 2009 to 2022 and primarily relates to events which occurred between the 2010/11 to 2015/16 playing seasons. Chelsea FC has until 19 September 2025 to respond.”

Chelsea saw off competition from a host of top clubs to sign Hazard from Lille in 2012. The following year they recruited Eto’o from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala and swiped Willian from under the noses of Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea seek swift conclusion to FA charges

The club already agreed an £8.5m fine with Uefa in 2023 for “incomplete financial reporting” during the Abramovich era after the new owners, the Todd Boehly-Clearlake consortium, reported the issue. That same year the Premier League said it too was investigating historic possible breaches.

Chelsea issued a statement saying the club were “pleased to confirm that its engagement with the FA concerning matters that were self-reported by the club is now reaching a conclusion”.

“The club’s ownership group completed its purchase of the club on May 30, 2022,” they added.

“During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules.

“Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including the FA.

“The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the club’s files and historical data.

“We will continue working collaboratively with the FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible. We wish to place on record our gratitude to the FA for their engagement with the club on this complex case, the focus of which has been on matters that took place over a decade ago.”