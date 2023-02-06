Change at Shanta Gold as mining company appoints new finance chief and COO

The East Africa-focused gold producer and explorer promoted Honest Mrema, who has been at the company since 2015, to the role of COO. Most recently he was group technical director.

AIM-listed Shanta Gold appointed a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer on Monday morning, as its previous CFO stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

The East Africa-focused gold producer and explorer promoted Honest Mrema, who has been at the company since 2015, to the role of COO. Most recently he was group technical director.

Michael Devine, who has been appointed CFO, joined the company in 2021. Shanta said he has “successfully supported the group finance function”, including oversight of the Singida investment plan.

Read more Shanta posts record gold output

“Already an integral part of our senior management team, Honest’s and Michal’s promotions will be seamless. They will play a more central role in managing the operations of our East African gold assets,” CEO Eric Zurrin commented.

Devine will replace Luke Leslie, who is stepping down from the board to pursue other opportunities. However, Leslie will remain at the company until at least March, when the company’s full year results are published, to ensure a “smooth and successful handover” to Devine.

Both Mrema and Devine will join the executive management committee but will not become members of the board at this time.

“Honest’s proven success at New Luika Gold Mine and his expanded role across our portfolio of assets including oversight of the Singida construction project ensures the company has strong technical leadership and oversight for the future,” Zurrin said.

“An increased focus on maximising the potential of Singida during the ramp-up and progressing the feasibility of West Kenya is a priority for the Company and Honest’s role as COO,” he continued.