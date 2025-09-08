Carlos Alcaraz passes $50m prize money milestone with US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in their fifth final meeting this season

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has surpassed $50m in career prize money at the age of 22 after winning the men’s singles at the US Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 in New York to win the title for a second time and reclaim the world No1 ranking from his Italian rival.

It banked the Spaniard $5m in prize money – with Aryna Sabalenka’s win in the women’s final 24 hours earlier, the most ever awarded at a Grand Slam.

That took his total on-court career earnings to $53.5m (£39.5m), making him the first player born this century to reach the $50m prize money threshold.

French Open champion Alcaraz ranks sixth in the all-time prize money rankings for men’s tennis, around $1m behind Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

He has now won six Grand Slams including two this year. Sinner, 24, won the other two, as the pair have cemented their status as the dominant players on tour.

After his win at Flushing Meadows, their fifth final of 2025, Alcaraz joked that he was now seeing Sinner “more than my family”.

“I give 100 per cent every day to improve, sitting down with the team to see what I can do better to beat Jannik and win these kind of trophies,” he added.

“Having this rivalry means a lot – it is super special for me, for him and for the people who enjoy it every single time we play.”

Sabalenka goes fourth

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has climbed to fourth on the women’s all-time prize money list after successfully defending her US Open title.

The Belarusian, 27, has now earned $42.3m (£31.3m), fractionally less than world No2 Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams.

Serena Williams leads the way on $94.8m (£70.1m), more than double her nearest competitor, thanks to her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.