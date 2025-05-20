Arthur Ashe Stadium: World’s biggest tennis arena to get even bigger

Arthur Ashe Stadium is the world’s biggest tennis arena and set to get even bigger (Image: USTA)

The world’s biggest tennis arena, Arthur Ashe Stadium, is set for a major upgrade as part of an $800m (£600m) redevelopment of US Open venue Flushing Meadows.

A $250m (£185m) state-of-the-art player performance centre to be named after pioneer Billie Jean King is the other main aspect of the project, which is due for completion by 2027.

“This project enables us to maintain the greatest stage in tennis – Arthur Ashe Stadium – which was constructed more than 25 years ago, and modernise it in a way that will set it up for the next 25 years,” said US Tennis Association chief executive Lew Sherr.

“It also provides us the opportunity to give the players that compete in that stadium an unparalleled space that will enable them to perform at their best and enjoy a higher level of luxury and comfort while they are off the court.”

The revamp will see Arthur Ashe Stadium, which already holds almost 24,000 spectators, gain another 2,000 seats. It will also get new luxury suites and renovations to the concourse, retail and dining areas, and entrance.

The player performance centre is designed to include indoor and outdoor fitness areas, bigger locker rooms, lounges offering a “spa-like experience” as well as indoor dining and a new, dedicated cafe.

Sherr added: “The US Open helps us to deliver on our mission – growing tennis to build healthier people and communities everywhere – by showcasing our sport on the global stage, and this reimagination will bring this presentation to an entirely new level.”

Arthur Ashe Stadium vs Wimbledon Centre Court

The renovations are due to take place in three stages to minimise disruption to this year and next year’s US Open, which takes place in August and September.

Arthur Ashe Stadium, named after the first winner of the US Open in 1968, is the biggest dedicated tennis venue in the world by some distance.

Stadium 1 at Indian Wells is next with just over 16,000 seats, followed by Philippe Chatrier (15,225) at French Open venue Roland Garros, Beijing’s National Tennis Stadium and the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre in Wuhan (both 15,000).

Centre Court at Wimbledon holds a shade less at 14,979, with Australian Open venue Rod Laver Arena next at 14,820 and then Louis Armstrong Stadium – also at Flushing Meadows – on 14,000.

Arthur Ashe Stadium’s last major upgrade was the addition of a retractable roof in 2016 following several years in which play was delayed by bad weather.