Captain Buttler ruled out of England T20 series against Australia

England cricket’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of his side’s T20 series against Australia.

England play their cricketing rivals in three T20 Internationals in Hampshire, Cardiff and Manchester beginning next Wednesday.

But captain Buttler, who led England to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup this year, will not be there.

Phil Salt will captain in Buttler’s palce.

“England Men’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has been ruled out of the upcoming Vitality IT20 series against Australia due to a setback with a right calf injury,” an ECB statement read. “This injury also places his participation in the Metro Bank ODIs later this month in doubt.

“Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has been called up as a replacement in the T20 squad. The three-match IT20 series is set to begin next week at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton, on 11 September 2024.

“Additionally, Essex batter Jordan Cox has been added to the ODI squad as cover. The five-match ODI series is scheduled to start on 19 September at Trent Bridge.

“In Buttler’s absence, Phil Salt of Lancashire, who has captained the Manchester Originals in The Hundred this season, will lead the T20 side.”

England T20 squad

Phil Salt (Lancashire) – Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dan Mousley (Warwickshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

John Turner (Hampshire)

England ODI squad

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) – Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

John Turner (Hampshire)

T20 schedule

1st IT20: v Australia, Wednesday 11 September 2024, Utilita Bowl (6.30pm start)

2nd IT20: v Australia, Friday 13 September 2024, Sophia Gardens (6.30pm start)

3rd IT20: v Australia, Sunday15 September 2024, Emirates Old Trafford (2.30pm start)

ODI schedule