Can’t Go wrong backing Poon for Happy Valley Gold

Matthew Poon hopes to guide Can’t Go Wong to a second Hong Kong win for trainer Frankie Lor.

IT HAS been good to see the stable of Frankie Lor back amongst the winners recently after a sequence of 42 losers that contributed to a dreadful start to the season.

With four winners in the past 10 days for the yard, it’s safe to say that normal service has resumed.

Lor sends seven gallopers to the city track, with CAN’T GO WONG being his most interesting contender, in the Racing Spirit Handicap (1.05pm) over the extended mile.

This ultra-consistent gelding may have only won a solitary race in his Hong Kong career, but he has gone close on numerous occasions against good company and looks likely to strike again.

His seasonal reappearance can be marked up as much better than his final finishing position suggested with his jockey producing a below-par ride and never seeing daylight until too late.

With that pilot consigned to the sidelines, in-form Matthew Poon takes over in the saddle, and with a good draw likely to provide a trouble free journey, he can show his best form.

The Songs of Victory Handicap (3.15pm), over the extended mile, is the best contest on the programme with a number of contenders having strong claims on their best form.

Well-drawn Simply Maverick is likely to head the betting after his encouraging seasonal run, while the likes of The Heir I, Glorious Journey, Soleil Fighter and Mighty Steed could still have a few pounds in hand over the handicapper.

It may be worth giving another chance to CHAIN OF GOLD who showed distinct promise when placed behind the smart Noble Pursuit late last month and is likely to improve again.

POINTERS

Can’t Go Wong 1.05pm Happy Valley

Chain Of Gold (e/w) 3.15pm Happy Valley