Callow Hall: Laid-back charm and rural beauty in the Peak District

THE WEEKEND: Found on the southeastern edge of The Peak District, Callow Hall is the first hotel from the Wildhive hospitality brand. Placing nature at its core, the owners behind the launch are aiming to champion the UK’s lesser-known spots, by offering laid-back stays in restored historic houses. What’s more, by hopping on the train from St Pancras to Derby, you can be pulling on your wellies to explore this bucolic spot in under two hours from the capital city.

THE STAY: The Grade II-listed Victorian mansion has been given a £7m ‘cosy-over’ by interior designer Isabella Worsley. The three-year renovation includes 15 characterful bedrooms in the main house, which have been decorated in a palette of moss, grass and heather, combined with botanical prints and vases of fresh blooms everywhere.

Meanwhile, placing you amid the nature found on the 35-acre estate, are 11 one-bedroom woodland ‘hives’ – charming wood-clad huts offering the perfect hideaway. The vibe here is welcoming and relaxed and décor across the hotel will pique your curiosity: from the textile artwork by Louise Bourgeois to the whimsical dried flower prints of dancing characters.

You’ll lust over the jewel-coloured glass decanters on period fireplaces, gorgeous antique lighting. And bespoke wallpaper depicting rural landscapes. For a trip down memory lane, head to the library, where shelves are bursting with vintage children’s books.

DON’T MISS: The Coach House Spa which offers treatments inspired by ingredients sourced from the land. Try the signature Wildhive Facial, which uses honey made by Callow Hall’s resident bees.

THE FOOD:Callow Hall has done away with the formal dining rituals once de rigueur in country-house hotels. Instead, The Garden Room – the hotel’s contemporary glass restaurant – offers a modern vibe.

Start at the glamorous teal-leather bar with one of the barman Munro’s inventive cocktails, such as the gin-based Orange & Star Anise Bees Knees. Afterwards, head to your table to taste chef David Bukowicki’s seasonal and locally inspired dishes – think succulent venison loin with Jerusalem artichokes or cauliflower steak with white bean puree and Padron peppers.

There’s a monthly-changing menu and lots of indulgent choices, such as Chateaubriand with rosemary fries and aioli, seafood pie and decadent Yorkshire crumbles. ASK ABOUT: The two new treehouses soon to open. Perfect for families or friends, these will offer wraparound decks, outdoor tubs and communal fire-pits.

AND AFTER THAT? The nearby Tissington Trail – a 13-mile route – will take you into the heart of the Peak District. You can walk or hire eBikes from the hotel.

NEED TO KNOWRates at Callow Hall start at £179 per night, on a room-only basis, based on two sharing a Cosy Room. For more information or to book, visit: wildhive.uk