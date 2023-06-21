Burke’s Status can cement his place amongst the Elite

Elite Status (yellow silks) won the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last month

AHEAD of Royal Ascot, I’m not sure if any juvenile has made quite as big an impression as Karl Burke’s ELITE STATUS and he is a worthy 5/4 favourite for today’s opening Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm).

A comfortable winner of a soft ground five-furlong maiden at Doncaster in early May, he took his form to a new level when winning the Listed National Stakes at Sandown by five lengths.

He showed an unbelievable turn of foot that day with Burke saying after the race that “he has the potential to be a superstar sprinter”.

The yard have some top-class two-year-olds, so they know where they stand with this son of Havana Grey, who himself is proving to be a superstar sire of sprinters.

His draw in stall four shouldn’t be a problem, especially as he’s housed close to Wesley Ward’s American Rascal who is likely to make the running.

Impeccably bred by Curlin out of Lady Aurelia, he couldn’t have been more impressive when winning a Keeneland maiden by over 10 lengths.

The concern is whether he will truly get home over this stiff five and he could set the race up perfectly for Elite Status.

There have been plenty of shocks in this race over the years and DEVIOUS looks overpriced at 16/1 for Donnacha O’Brien.

The son of Starspangledbanner comfortably won a Naas maiden last month, with connections then nominating this race as his next target.

He is likely to get further in time but he looked pretty quick that day and is worth including in a World Pool Quinella with Elite Status.

I would also add Noche Magica to that as he was only just reeled in over six by Givemethebeatboys at the Curragh and he ran well in the Coventry on Tuesday.

POINTERS

Elite Status 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Devious e/w 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Elite Status, Devious, Noche Magica

(World Pool Quinella) 2.30pm Royal Ascot