Bull and Ibis to give Newnham fast start at Sha Tin

Trainer Mark Newnham sends six runners to Sha Tin on Sunday.

IT WILL be worth keeping a close watch of the weather in Hong Kong over the next couple of weeks.

Racegoers and horses will turn up at Sha Tin on Sunday in sweltering heat, with the temperature in the mid-30s, and humidity sky-high.

If that wasn’t enough, this is the ‘typhoon’ season in the territory, and there is a tropical storm making its way over from Japan, causing concern for the city in the days ahead.

On the racing front, historically, it is always worth keeping a close eye on gallopers from the Tony Cruz, David Hayes and Manfred Man’s stables in the opening weeks of the season.

These yards always give their inmates plenty of work when the track reopens after the summer break and have their horses more forward in condition than many other trainers.

Trainer Mark Newnham is another handler who gives his horses a thorough preparation before they step out on to the turf and is likely to set his sights on completing another winning double, which he achieved on the opening day last year.

Newnham sends a raiding party of half-a-dozen gallopers to Sha Tin, and all should make the shortlist in their respective contests.

Read more Wally Pyrah previews the 2025/26 Hong Kong season

BULL ATTITUDE catches the eye in the Mount Parker Handicap (8.20am) over seven furlongs, having improved steadily throughout his first season campaign.

He has looked in prime condition since returning to track-work in the past few weeks, and is capable of making the most of the 12 pounds he receives from obvious favourite Do Your Part.

Stable companion INVINCIBLE IBIS needs no introduction to serious form students, having caught the eye in both his two starts to date, when only outside draws and tough journeys turned victories into narrow defeats.

This time the gods of fortune have smiled on him, allocating him a positive gate five, and he should take plenty of beating in division one of the Ma On Shan Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Bull Attitude 8.20am Sha Tin

Invincible Ibis 9.10am Sha Tin