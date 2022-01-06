British & Irish Lion Williams joins rugby outfit Cardiff

Liam Williams is swapping Scarlets for Cardiff next season. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Cardiff Rugby have announced the signing of British and Irish Lion Liam Williams.

The Wales full-back will join the United Rugby Championship club next season.

Williams, 30, started his career at Scarlets before joining Saracens in the English Premiership.

The back-three player, who has 72 caps for his country, then returned to Scarlets, where he’s made four appearances in two years.

The Swansea-born No15 said: “I’m excited to link up with Cardiff in the summer but remain grateful to the Scarlets, who have given me so many opportunities,” said Williams.

“I’m fully committed to them for the rest of the season.

“I have lots of fond memories at Scarlets, but at this stage of my career, I feel I need a change of scenery and environment to ensure I can stay at the top of my game.

“Cardiff have impressed me recently and it feels like they are building something special.

“I have a lot of good friends there from the Wales squad and they cannot talk highly enough of the environment and [director of rugby] Dai Young has convinced me that Cardiff is the best place for me to further my career.

“They have an enormous amount of talent in the squad, complemented by some exciting young players, and the competition for places will be fierce but I am looking forward to playing my part and am excited to see what we can achieve.”

His club Scarlets returned to winning ways last weekend after nearly a month out due to Covid-19 complications and they are ninth in the URC table.

They next play on Sunday 16 January against Bordeaux Begles in the Champions Cup before hosting Bristol Bears in the same competition.