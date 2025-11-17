British Basketball Federation ignored warnings before liquidation, says SLB owner

The owner of Manchester Basketball has accused the British Basketball Federation of failing to heed the warning of Super League Basketball clubs before its collapse into liquidation.

The governing body, which was responsible for running the Great Britain national teams and securing UK Sport funding for its elite programmes, appointed an insolvency firm last week.

It followed a long-running and costly legal battle with SLB and its clubs over licensing of the men’s professional league, stemming from the BBF tendering and agreeing a 15-year deal with prospective US investor GBBL.

“BBF entering into liquidation is deeply regrettable, and my primary concern is for the staff and volunteers who have supported British basketball with such commitment. They deserved far better leadership,” Manchester owner Ben Pierson told City AM.

“For over a year, we made it clear to [former BBF chair] Chris Grant, his senior colleagues, and the BBF board that the approach they were taking was harmful to the sport, inconsistent with accepted UK governance practice, and in many cases, UK law. These warnings were not acted upon, and the repercussions are now being felt.

“This moment offers the sport a genuine opportunity to reset and build a stronger, more coherent future for basketball in Britain. With the right collaboration across stakeholders, the game can move forward on a far healthier path.”

SLB began its second season earlier this autumn without a licence or formal recognition and still in dispute with the BBF, with the two warring parties and GBBL bound for the High Court.

The BBF blamed “a significant and unanticipated reduction in income and unforeseen expenditure” in a statement announcing its slide into liquidation on Friday.

Basketball England is understood to have taken over many of its responsibilities, including managing a GB team with scheduled World Cup qualifiers next week.

It followed world governing body Fiba suspending the BBF and establishing a task force to make the British club game compliant. This month Fiba gave SLB recognised status.

BBF and Grant respond to Manchester owner

The BBF told City AM: “In the present circumstances we remain committed to working with the relevant parties to conclude the insolvency process while maintaining the stability required to ensure Great Britain can continue to compete in international competition.

“We reiterate Fiba’s endorsement of the progress that has been made in recent years and acknowledge the achievements of all those at the BBF – voluntary or otherwise – who worked hard to deliver this.”

Grant, who stepped down citing personal reasons days before Fiba suspended the BBF, told City AM: “The selflessness and determination of GB basketball’s staff and volunteers to do what’s best for the sport is an inspiration, as is their dignity in the face of vitriol and false accusations from those who now purport to support them.

“The facts are that the award of a new licence would not have needed to happen if the previous competition – operated by the same clubs now participating in SLB – had not failed.

“The process through which GBBL were awarded their licence was fair and meticulously conducted in line with expert advice. That licence enshrines standards and professionalism which have not been evident under previous structures run by the clubs.

“The financial provisions would have secured a sustainable future for the BBF to build on recent progress in putting competitive GB teams on the court – at last providing a proper academy system to do justice to the undoubted wealth of young British talent: something that the clubs have had decades to do but never managed.

“SLB’s campaign to undermine the BBF and to halt what would genuinely be the biggest ever financial investment into the sport seems to have been based on narrowness of vision and a monumental sense of entitlement.

“I am heartened by the stated willingness of the Home Country Associations – along with Fiba and Government – to work together to find the best way forward. For the sake of current and future generations of players and fans, I hope these bodies will take a close look at the actual governance, ownership, conduct and track record of their prospective partners.”

GBBL, fronted by former NBA executive Marshall Glickman, has warned it may seek legal action to recover “significant sums of money” it had paid to the BBF.