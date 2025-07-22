British and Irish Lions tour boosts Aussie booze sales by a third

Australian pubs have stocked up to cater for British and Irish Lions fans

Major Australian cities have seen a 30 per cent uplift in alcohol sales as a result of the British and Irish Lions tour, City AM can reveal.

The touring side began the three-Test series with a win over Australia on Saturday having been in the country, playing provincial sides, for the previous three weeks.

Thousands of fans have travelled Down Under, with up to 40,000 expected across the three Tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, and pubs across Australia are reaping the rewards of hosting thirsty supporters from the Home Nations.

Entertainment and hospitality firm Merivale, which operates over 100 venues across Australia, said it was “stocking up to meet the expected demand” from the tour.

“We’re already seeing an increase in consumption volumes,” a spokesperson added. “Ahead of the Lions’ game against the Waratahs, we installed Guinness taps specifically at Allianz Stadium – Merivale operates the food and beverage at the stadium – for the occasion and poured 10,000 schooners of Guinness during the game.

“Guinness is definitely expected to be the top seller, it’s a fan favourite among local and visiting supporters and always performs well during major international events.”

No beer shortage on the horizon

Fellow Australian brand Australian Venue Co earlier this month quelled fears of a beer shortage as a result of Home Nations dans, saying “British and Irish fans can rest assured that Guinness and Magners will be flowing across our venues”.

The Lions’ 27-19 win in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday means they could clinch the series this weekend in Melbourne.

It would be their first series victory since the 2013 tour, when the touring side were last in Australia. They have not achieved a 3-0 series whitewash for more than a century, on the 1904 tour, also to Australia.

In Tuesday’s tour match, the Lions survived a comeback and a tough physical examination to beat a First Nations and Pasifika XV 24-19 in Melbourne.