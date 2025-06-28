Where to watch the British and Irish Lions tour in London

The British and Irish Lions tour kicks off this month in Perth as the touring side looks for a first series win since 2013. But where in London can fans watch the action?

For those who cannot spend thousands travelling to Australia there are a number of spots in London putting on special breakfast offerings for the duration of the British and Irish Lions tour.

Here are a few of our favourites, which we will update as the tour goes on.

The Hound, Chiswick

This Chiswick staple is a favourite for local celebrities and The Hound is set to open its doors at 10am for the Saturday British and Irish Lions games.

The High Road spot will serve a number of breakfast buns starting for £10 between 10am and kick-off before the kitchen opens at 11:30, in time for half-time.

A pint of Guinness will set you back £7.20 with most cocktails lower than £15.

BLOODSports, Covent Garden

Quickly becoming a City AM favourite, BLOODSports in Covent Garden is the edgy answer to a morning kick-off time.

A build your own breakfast menu will be served from 10am to midday with an opening time of 9:30 on matchdays.

This spot could see you arrive for the British and Irish Lions, stay all day then leave after the England versus Argentina match (which will conclude at around 10pm later in the tour) with BLOODSports open until 2am.

They’ll also be serving Micheladas – Mexican beer cocktails – from 10am. It’s a yes from us.

The Cadogan Arms, Chelsea

What this Chelsea classic may lack in a traditional sports pub TV set-up, the Cadogan Arms will make up for with a packed crowd for the British and Irish Lions matches this summer.

Serving buns from 10am – including Bacon, Egg, Tomato & Chilli Jam, and Sausage – before their daily menu opens to guests, this should be a good spot from which to enjoy the rugby.

The Cadogan Arms also has a private room or two for fans to book out and enjoy the tour in secrecy – great for those Wednesday matches when we should be at work.

British and Irish Lions tour at the ‘woods

Whether it’s Goldwood, Greenwood, Redwood or one of the others, the ‘woods have become staple sports bars across the capital.

Greenwood in Victoria is undergoing renovations to its terrace, which should be open by the opening Test on 19 July, while the other venues are set to show the British and Irish Lions tour as well as every other sport on at the same time.

The food is solid and the drink choice varied – you can’t really go wrong.

The George, Fitzrovia

Like the Hound and Cadogan Arms, the George in Fitzrovia will open at 10am on matchdays and host a selection of £10 baps, including Omelette & Brown Sauce or Bubble & Squeak, Cheese and Fried Egg & Chilli Jam – as well as the classics.

The British and Irish Lions tour will present fans with the opportunity to venture far and wide in the capital to experience new establishments, and the George is one of the finest in Fitzrovia.

Similarly priced to the Hound, the George will see a pint of Guinness set you back £7.20.

British and Irish Lions tour at Flat Iron Square

A classic of south of the river, Flat Iron Square is certainly one of the most social spots to enjoy a British and Irish Lions tour match.

The Borough-based Flat Iron Square will have chicken, pizza and Greek vendors on site while their huge bar should make getting served pretty easy.

Tables inside and outside offers variety, and private bookings are easy to make with screens plentiful. It is well worth a visit when the sun is out.