British and Irish Lions: Aussie pubs certain there’s enough Guinness

British and Irish Lions rugby fans can fly to Australia assured that the “Guinness will be flowing” after pub chiefs Down Under quelled fears that bars could run dry this month.

Australian reports raised concerns surrounding a potential lack of beer stockpiles ahead of the Lions’ three-Test series against the Wallabies, which begins on 19 July.

Fans from Great Britain and Ireland have steadily been making their way to the southern hemisphere as the quadrennial tour heads to Australia for the first time since 2013.

But following the fears of liquid gold and the famed Irish black stuff running low as 40,000 fans turn up in the country, hospitality firm Australian Venue Co has relieved concerns.

“There’s a lot of anticipation around the upcoming Lions Tour and our venues are stocked to meet the demand – a credit to both travelling British and Irish fans and those locally with a keen interest in the matches,” a spokesperson told City AM.

“Our British and Irish fans can rest assured that Guinness and Magners will be flowing across our venues. Of course, we also have a strong presentation of popular and fan-favourite local beers for those looking to try something different.

“We’re running a number of exclusive Lions Tour offers via The Pass App for fans to check out across Guinness, Jameson, Magners and Kahlua so those are likely to really fly over the series.”

British and Irish Lions on tour

British and Irish Lions fans have reacted to the news with relief, after a Guinness shortage in Europe last winter forced dedicated drinkers to seek alternative beverages.

The Lions continue their tour on Wednesday in Canberra, before a final warm-up in Adelaide.

The three Tests – in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney – will see the largest ever contingent of the famed Sea of Red appear Down Under.

“It’s exciting to see the Lions Tour hit Australian shores, and of course the strong turnout of both British and Irish fans that come with it,” Australian Venue Co continued.

“We have a really diverse portfolio of pubs, and for our more sports-focussed venues these games are huge events on their calendar – they’re gearing up for an epic few nights of live action, cold drinks and great pub fare with hopefully, very full and buzzing sports bars.”

Wine is the most popular alcoholic drink in Australia by consumption, but the country produces plenty of its own. Aussies are also into their vodka, while the “death flip” and “Japanese slipper” cocktails ranked in the top five alcoholic drinks among inhabitants. Beer makes the cut, too.