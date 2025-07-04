British and Irish Lions should tour France and Argentina

While watching the British and Irish Lions take on the Queensland Reds on Wednesday, I started thinking about what other sides across the world would make good opponents for the touring team.

While watching the British and Irish Lions take on the Queensland Reds on Wednesday, I started thinking about what other sides across the world would make good opponents for the touring team.

The Lions of late have always ventured to the same three nations – South Africa, Australia and New Zealand – and they will likely continue to do so for the coming couple of decades.

But as and when the schedule allows, it is time we looked at other options.

Imagine a tour to the Americas, with a three-Test series against Argentina in Buenos Aires, Cordoba and La Plata for example.

Or closer to home, a three-Test series against France with matches in Paris, Marseille and Barcelona and warm-up matches against Toulouse, Bordeaux, a French Barbarians team and a Basque XV – maybe in San Sebastian.

The options are endless, if the British and Irish Lions chiefs want them to be.

The touring side must recognise that the tectonic plates of rugby are shifting, with more interest in South America than ever before. Warm-up matches for an Americas tour could take place in the United States and Uruguay.

Moreover, you could get seriously radical and scrap the three-Test series in Argentina for a tour against an Americas XV.

I am not saying that one of South Africa, Australia or New Zealand must sacrifice itself for the British and Irish Lions but it is time the touring side broadened its horizons.

Read more British and Irish Lions ticket prices teeter on verge of greed

New British and Irish Lions horizons

Since an initial three-Test tour to South Africa in 1891, the British and Irish Lions have played the likes of Argentina (last toured in 1936), East Africa, Canada, Fiji, “The Rest”, France, Japan and some others.

The scope is there to expand beyond the traditional boundaries and into new territories for the Lions.

A tour to France would just be epic. A decider in the Stade de France after a leveller in Barcelona’s Camp Nou? It would just be incredible.

And likewise the passion of the Pumas fans would arguably make the most intimidating opposition experience in British and Irish Lions history.

For the record, I would also love to see a tour to the three top Pacific Island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga, as well as a Test in Japan as part of a Pacific tour.

However I would be concerned with the idea of 40,000 fans trying to secure tickets and accommodation in those nations where stadiums are much smaller – and it would take away from the British and Irish Lions aura if those Tests were hosted in New Zealand or neighbouring nations.

This is a great Lions tour, and we are seeing some good rugby from Western Force and Queensland Reds – and the remaining warm-ups and Tests are bound to be superb.

But it does make you wonder, in a world where rugby markets are changing, whether the same three hosts can continue to accommodate the British and Irish Lions while others are left out.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11