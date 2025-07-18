Can British and Irish Lions tour save rugby in Australia?

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 06: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of the Wallabies signs autographs for fans after the International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Fiji at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 06, 2025 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

It is a crying shame to see rugby union drop so far behind Aussie Rules, the NRL and football Down Under, even as the British and Irish Lions get set to take on the Wallabies in the first of three Tests this weekend.

But I am not surprised, given the state of Australian rugby at the moment. Their 2024 financial year saw a near £18m deficit, more than double that in 2023, and Rugby Australia was forced to take out a £38m credit facility with Pacific Equity Partners in 2023.

Some of that financial constraint has come from a need to integrate the Waratahs and Brumbies under the Rugby Australia umbrella, as well as the loss of the Melbourne Rebels.

Commercial sponsorship hasn’t rocketed as Rugby Australia would have hoped, and on-field performances have been sub-par; the Wallabies squeezed past Fiji last week, while 2024 was a mixed bag with six wins and seven losses. The lack of consistency has not helped to fuel confidence in a team that will soon be on its third coach in three years.

So when the prospect of a British and Irish Lions series comes around, once every 12 years for Australia, the hosts really need to make the most of it.

British and Irish Lions a financial gain

It is hoped that the tour, which has seen the British and Irish Lions play a number of provincial teams before this Saturday’s first Test in Brisbane, can clear Rugby Australia’s losses and return them to profit; the commercial upside of the touring side can be a life-saver for unions.

Some suggest the commercial deal struck between Rugby Australia and the Lions will see 60 per cent of the profits remain Down Under, with the rest returning – though some will be sent to players as part of a new payment deal.

But with thousands of tickets remaining available for the second Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, and fans able to find last-minute seats for both the first Test and a potential decider in Sydney, one does wonder whether the Lions have lost their aura in Australia.

If you were going to drop one of the three existing host countries – South Africa, Australia and New Zealand – to theoretically make room for the likes of Argentina or France, it does feel like Australia would be first on the chopping block.

If the nation that produced the likes of Adam Ashley-Cooper, the Ella brothers, Michael Lynagh and George Gregan cannot get itself hyped for a (not) sold-out Test series against the British and Irish Lions, then what is the point in the touring side heading there?

That’s how important I think this series is to the future of rugby in Australia. The nation is set to host the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027, the women’s equivalent in 2029 and rugby sevens is expected to be part of the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

This is the start of a green and gold decade for rugby Down Under and they simply must perform.

Future relies on success?

Do Australia need to win the series to secure the future of rugby in the nation? Potentially, but a competitive side for three Tests might just be enough.

A 3-0 whitewash, on the other hand, with serious scorelines could be another big nail in the coffin for Australia as a Lions tour destination going forward.

Hosting the British and Irish Lions is a privilege and Australia must ensure it keeps its place at the table, but with the global game changing and others raising the bar it may be too late to remain a long-term venue.

This Test series is crucial for both teams, but it is by far the most important series Australia have hosted in decades.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11