Bridge and Water won’t be troubled by handicap marks

Dan Skelton is aiming to land his first trainers’ championship

DAN Skelton’s knack of plundering valuable handicap hurdles has been clear for all to see.

Langer Dan has been haunting the handicapper since winning the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (2:20pm) for the Skeltons in 2022, and tomorrow they fire five bullets at this year’s renewal.

Harry has opted to ride 7/1 favourite Kateira, who could easily win this if back to the form that saw her finish second to Irish Point in Grade One company here last year, but at twice the price I prefer WEST TO THE BRIDGE.

There wasn’t much the handicapper could do with the 11-year-old’s most recent run at Bangor.

He was chivvied along by Tristan Durrell from quite a way out without ever being asked too strongly for maximum effort, and then finished eye-catchingly well to take fourth at the line.

As a result, he remains unchanged off a mark of 131, which is five pounds lower than when sixth in this race last year, and he looks a nice each-way play at 20/1 with Star Sports.

Six-year-old INTHEWATERSIDE is a slightly different proposition, albeit hopefully still fairly rated on only his third run in handicap company.

Connections would have been disappointed by not winning at Ascot last time out when sent off the 13/8 favourite, but they have a valid excuse given how upset he got in the prelims.

The form of the race looks solid, with the winner finishing a close-up second in the EBF Final at Sandown and the sixth horse home bolting up in a novice hurdle at Chepstow last Monday.

The hood now goes on to help deal with those pre-race quirks, so if that can do the trick, he looks set to run a big race and is a nice price at 10/1.

POINTERS FRIDAY

West To The Bridge e/w 2.20pm Aintree

Inthewaterside e/w 2.20pm Aintree