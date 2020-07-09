Brexit: 'Significant' differences remain between UK and EU, says Brussels

The latest round of UK-EU Brexit trade deal negotiations have ended with both parties still harbouring “significant” differences.

An EU Commission spokesperson told a press conference in Brussels today that the EU was “working hard to overcome the significant divergences” that remain between the two sides.

It is the second straight week that talks have finished earlier than planned.

The spokersperson added: “The EU is engaging constructively and in good faith, as [chief EU negotiator] Michel Barnier pointed out earlier this week.”

Barnier met with chief UK negotiator David Frost earlier this week for dinner at 10 Downing Street.

The setting provided the pair with an informal setting to discuss the negotiations, with Barnier calling it a “useful discussion” and that the EU would “continue negotiating in good faith”.

However, there appears to be little movement on the big issues of EU access to UK fishing waters and business competition regulations known as the level playing field in the latest round of talks.

Talks are now being held face-to-face after months of remote negotiations via video conference.

Boris Johnson has said he wants the parameters of a deal wrapped up by the end of this month ahead of the end of the post-Brexit transition period on 31 December.

He has said the government wants to give businesses enough time to adjust to changes next year and that UK negotiators will walk away and prepare for a no-deal scenario before autumn if no breakthroughs has occurred.

Johnson said recently that both sides needed to “put a tiger in the tank” and add “a bit of oomph in the negotiations”.

It comes as it was revealed yesterday that Barnier had told a House of Lords committee that the EU was “ready to grant” the City of London access to EU markets after the transition period.

The EU has the power to unilaterally grant access to financial services firms based on whether UK regulations are similar to their own – known as equivalence.

Brussels has said on numerous occasions that the process is separate from ongoing post-Brexit trade talks, however it has been suggested that the EU could withhold access to its markets in order to draw out concessions from the UK in negotiations.

Barnier’s comments will assuage fears that the City could face a cut off from Europe after the post-Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.