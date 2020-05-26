EU ‘willing to ease’ fishing demands in Brexit talks

The EU is said to be willing to ease its stance on fisheries in talks with the UK next week in what would mark a significant breakthrough in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

Fishing has proved a major stumbling block in Brexit talks, with the UK pushing back against Brussels’ demands for access to British waters to be maintained.

The bloc has argued that fishing is a sensitive issue for France, stating it would not sign a new trade deal without a stable agreement in place.

But the EU is now prepared to soften its approach ahead of upcoming talks, Reuters reported, citing sources.

One EU official said the bloc had set out with a “maximalist” initial position in negotiations.

“There have been hints of a possible reconciliation of approaches,” the official told the news wire.

“We would be looking to shift on demands to keep everything as is now, a somewhat maximalist opening position, if the UK also moved from its position of coastal attachment. That’s where the room for compromise lies.”

An EU diplomat also told Reuters that the bloc was seeking a potential compromise.

“Our opening line of keeping the current terms is impossible to uphold,” the source said. “That is clearly unattainable so we’d be looking to some narrowing of the positions.”

It would mark significant progress for what have so far been strained trade talks, with the two sides failing to make headway as they are forced to hold negotiations over video conference due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The EU has warned that Brexit talks risk reaching a stalemate if progress is not made in the next round of negotiations next week.