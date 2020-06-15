Boris Johnson and the heads of the EU have agreed that “new momentum” is needed in trade negotiations for a deal to be struck by the 31 December deadline.

In a joint statement issued after their summit today, leaders of the UK and EU said they needed to “intensify the talks in July and to create the most conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020”.

The statement also noted that there will definitely not be an extension to the deadline for a trade deal.

The long-awaited meeting was held between Johnson, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and EU Parliament President David Sassoli.

The meeting came after the UK and EU had completed four negotiating rounds, with both sides saying they were at a stalemate over several key issues.

These include EU access to UK fishing waters, business competition regulations and overall governance of the deal.

Last week, UK and EU negotiators agreed to a new negotiating timetable, which will see some meetings happen in person for the first time in months.

There will be five consecutive week-long negotiating rounds starting next month.

Today’s video conference summit was expected to provide a way for gaps to be bridged through high-level political intervention.

“The Parties agreed…that new momentum was required,” today’s statement read.

“They supported the plans agreed by Chief Negotiators to intensify the talks in July and to create the most conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020.

“This should include, if possible, finding an early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement.”

More to follow.