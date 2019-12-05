Brexit Party now odds-on for total defeat at General Election

Bookmakers have said that the Brexit Party is odds-on to suffer total annihilation when the country goes to the polls next week, after Nigel Farage’s party was hit by a string of resignations.

Betfair said odds of total defeat – not winning a single seat – had been set at 2/7.

The party, which came first in May’s European elections, was initially expected to make an impact on the election, but this morning’s resignation from three MEPs has further rocked the party.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lance Forman and Lucy Harris all left the party in order to support Boris Johnson’s deal with the EU.

In October, the party was odds-on at 2/5 to win at least one seat, but the turning point for the fledgling party’s support seems to have been Farage’s decision not to stand candidates in the 317 seats won in the last election.

Yesterday former director general of the British Chambers of Commerce John Longworth was also expelled from the party for “repeatedly undermining” its election strategy.

Longworth was elected as MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber earlier this year but has now had the whip withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the likelihood of a Tory majority have risen to 72 per cent, with no overall majority at 26 per cent.

According to the bookies Labour has a mere two per cent chance of a majority.

Another party predicted to play a big role in the election has also seen its odds collapse.

In July the Liberal Democrats’ odds were as short as 20/1 for an overall majority, but this has now lengthened to 999/1.

Instead Jo Swinson’s party is predicted to win just 10-19 seats ahead of next week’s poll.