Election 2019: Liberal Democrats slide in key London marginals

The Liberal Democrats are fading away in key London marginals with just two days left before the country votes, a devastating new poll has revealed.

The pro-Remain party, which has campaigned heavily throughout the capital this month, is now expected to lose in Kensington, Finchley and Golders Green and Two Cities, according to Deltapoll.

High profile MPs Sam Gymiah, Chuka Umunna and Luciana Berger risk losing out to their Conservative rivals after a lacklustre campaign, despite blanket advertising and canvassing with celebrities including Love, Actually actor Hugh Grant.

In Kensington, where Felicity Buchan is hoping to reclaim the seat from Labour’s Emma Dent Coad, the Tories have edged up three points since last month to claim 39 per cent of the total, while Gyimah has dropped six points to 27 per cent, falling into third place. Labour are set to come second, with 29 per cent.

It’s a similar story in the Cities of London and Westminster, where Umunna has dropped down five points to 28 per cent, while Conservative candidate Nickie Aiken has extended her lead by five points to 44 per cent. Labour is trailing with 26 per cent.

Labour is also set to come third in Finchley and Golders Green, where Berger has climbed two points to 34 per cent – but remains far off Tory incumbent Mike Freer, who is on 46 per cent.

Main image: Getty