Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit, slash taxes in a new Budget and give a boost to healthcare in the Tories’ first 100 days as a majority government if he wins the General Election.



The Prime Minister said only a Conservative victory would allow the country to end its Brexit uncertainty, while he has pledged more cash for schools and the NHS.

Labour retaliated by saying a Conservative government would deliver more austerity, privatisation and tax giveaways, offering the public “more of the same failure”.



Johnson’s promises come as the Tories hold a commanding lead in the polls ahead of the 12 December General Election.



His Conservative party holds a 10-point lead over Labour, giving Johnson a working majority of 48 seats.



Savanta Comres’ poll for the Telegraph put the Tories on 42 per cent of public support, with Labour trailing at 32 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 12 per cent.



However, 21 per cent of poll respondents say they haven’t entirely made up their mind.



Johnson has vowed the UK will leave the EU by 31 January if he wins the election, after the original 29 March deadline was extended multiple times.



If he wins, the PM will also set out his agenda in a Queen’s Speech on 19 December.



Pledges he plans to deliver include enshrining in law an extra £39.9bn a year in extra funding for the NHS by 2023, a review of the UK’s military and security capabilities, ending early release of serious violent offenders, recruiting 20,000 police officers and adding 50,000 new nurses to the NHS.



While the PM has postponed plans to cut corporation tax, his rise in the National Insurance threshold from £9,500 to £12,500 will see public coffers get £2.5bn less a year.

“In just seven days’ time the British people will have to choose between a working majority government or yet another gridlocked hung parliament,” Johnson said.

“If there is a Conservative majority next week, we will get Brexit done by the end of January. 2020 will then be the year we finally put behind us the arguments and uncertainty over Brexit.”

