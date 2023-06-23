Brexit Day: Sadiq Khan ‘effectively banned’ from flying EU flag at City Hall

A long-awaited financial services agreement between the UK and the EU is set to be signed into law.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been been “effectively banned” from flying the EU flag at City Hall on the seventh anniversary of the Brexit referendum.

The European Union flag, which features 12 gold stars on a blue background, was removed from a list of exemptions which do not require planning permission before being flown.

A City Hall source called the decision “extraordinary” and said the mayor had been “effectively banned” from displaying it.

But the government said it was up to the local planning authorities to make a decision.

The source said: “‘With over a million people calling London their home from other European countries it’s extraordinary that the government has effectively banned the European flag being flown without going through a long and bureaucratic planning process.

Sadiq Khan

“Europeans contribute hugely to our social and economic life, and all we wanted to do was show our gratitude with a small gesture for one day of the year.”

The Town and Country Planning Regulations 2007, which govern the flying of flags on public buildings in England, were amended in 2021 to remove the EU flag from the exemptions list, which includes the NHS, Commonwealth and rainbow flags.

Brexit ‘uncertainty’

In an open letter to European Londoners, mayor Sadiq Khan wrote that the 52-48 result was a “heartbreaking day for me and for many of you too”.

He continued: “Brexit has caused huge damage to our city and created a great deal of uncertainty for many of you.

“But you stayed with us… for that, I am immensely grateful. You are a key reason why London is one of the most dynamic, most successful and most vibrant cities on earth.”

Conservative assembly member Neil Garratt weighed in on Twitter, criticising the mayor for not opting to fly the Council of Europe flag – which the UK remains a member of.

He said: “I suggested he fly the Council of Europe flag instead. A flag symbolising human rights, democracy, and the rule of law across Europe – and a flag he can legally fly.

“It symbolises Britain’s continued engagement with our European friends and neighbours. Why did the mayor ignore that suggestion?”

City Hall was lit up in blue and yellow on Thursday and will be again tonight from 8-11pm.