Brewdog and Biff's team up to create UK's biggest vegan delivery brand

Brewdog is expanding its relationship with vegan brand Biff’s to create a fully vegan delivery-only operation across the UK.

The venture will use Brewdog and Draft House – part of the Brewdog group – sites to create new delivery hubs, which will serve Biff’s branded burgers, wings and fries.

The two brands launched their first all-vegan bar together in London last year.

The first eight sites are now operating in Shoreditch, Brixton, Paddington, Camden, and Shepherd’s Bush, alongside Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

However the two brands intend to double this in the coming weeks, with more kitchens launched in cities across England, Scotland and Wales, creating the largest vegan food delivery business in the UK.

Biff’s began as a street food stall in 2017, Biff’s Jack Shack, and has grown into both physical sites in London and a national wholesale food service business.

Co-founder Biff Bloom-Burrows said: “”Our mission at Biff’s is to give as many people as possible the opportunity to eat exceptional vegan food, and creating a delivery-only operation means that consumers across the UK will now be able to have a ‘Biff’s Night In’!”

Brewdog retail director James Brown added: “Delivery is a huge part of our retail strategy for the next few years, with the launch of BrewDog Now App in all markets globally to bring fresh draft beer to your door within the hour.”

“The Biff’s partnership adds another income stream and opportunity to deliver great craft beer to people’s homes alongside some killer vegan food.”

