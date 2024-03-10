Brendon McCullum demands ‘smarter’ media comments after humbling defeat

RANCHI, INDIA – FEBRUARY 21: England captain Ben Stokes speaks with coach Brendon McCullum during a nets session at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 21, 2024 in Ranchi, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Brendon McCullum has said that England’s cricket squad need to take more care with public comments, with the team coming under increased criticism over arrogance following their humbling 4-1 Test series defeat to India.

The head coach said that the squad’s “belief” had “taken a bit of a hit over the last couple of weeks”, adding that they need to be “smarter” with comments made to the media.

India won the fifth and final test by an innings and 64 runs.

“It is fine to inwardly believe what you can achieve but just be a bit smarter around how we say things sometimes,” he said.

“They are not the finished articles yet and surely they shouldn’t be hung for making a positive comment in the media that might be construed as arrogance. It is not arrogance, just confidence in the group.”

It follows comments made by players including Ben Duckett, who said “the more the better” in response to a question about how many runs England would like to chase in their third test.

On the field, England have also faced heavy criticism for their decision-making.

Joe Root had to defend himself against damning criticism for his own attempt at a reverse scoop in the third Test against India, which led to a wicket, caused uproar among fans.

The batsman said he had had no regrets about the shot, saying he knows what is best for him and the team.

He also said Bazball remained the right approach to take.

McCullum suggested that England will make changes to their attacking game plan.

“We will allow dust and hurt to settle a bit as well and then use that hurt and experience we have in the game to make changes we need to ensure we are a better version of what we have started out as.

“We are obviously disappointed. We came here with high hopes and felt we had really progressed as a team and on this occasion we’ve got to acknowledge we’ve got a bit of work to do moving forward.”

“I think as long as we’re prepared to put our hands up and say that we need to adjust some of those things, never throw away what we’ve done to this point because those are the convictions and methods that we’ve got. But you also need to keep improving.”

England will face the West Indies in July. Following the loss to India, there will be increased pressure on team selection.