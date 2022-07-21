Sigh of relief for Londoners as ALL long-running strikes on Night Tube suspended

Long-running strikes on London’s Night Tube have been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have been taking industrial action over weekends in a dispute over shifts.

“We are pleased that after our strong industrial campaign, we have made significant progress on the Night Tube dispute,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“We hope to see this matter is fully resolved as part of a 3-month review, but our strike mandate remains in place, and we are not afraid use it if need be.”

Last month, RMT members working for London Underground brought London to a standstill after they joined 40,000 rail workers walking out over job cuts and salaries.

Commenting on the decision, London Underground’s director of customer operations Nick Dent said this was good news for the capital.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said the industry was hoping this would be the start of “a resolution to the dispute.”

“We desperately need our staff and customers to be able to get to and from hospitality venues in London,” she said. “We urge all parties involved to work to ensure that strikes are avoided.”

Strikes were planned on Night Tube services on the Central, Victoria, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines each weekend until December.

Transport for London (TfL) said it has run a good service on the Victoria, Jubilee and Northern lines, and also a regular service on the Central line, despite recent strikes.

Suspended in early 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Night Tube services began to reopen in late 2021 following mounting pressure from Londoners.